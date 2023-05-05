The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will play at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown put up nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 97-87 win against the Suns.

Below, we break down Brown's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 3.4 2.8 PRA -- 19 20.8 PR 14.5 15.6 18 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

