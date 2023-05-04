The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (227)
  • The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
  • Golden State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 51.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (27.8%).
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
  • The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Warriors Performance Insights

  • Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, averaging 118.9 points per game (second-best).
  • With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the league in the category.
  • The Warriors have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in treys per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).
  • This season, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers, accounting for 61.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 47.9% threes (38.5% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).
  • With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
  • With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

