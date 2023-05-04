Player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 28 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and nine RBI.

He has a .275/.385/.431 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 32 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI.

He has a .299/.370/.449 slash line on the year.

Bryant has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 vs. Brewers May. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Miley Stats

The Brewers' Wade Miley (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Apr. 28 6.0 7 1 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 22 5.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Padres Apr. 16 7.0 4 0 0 8 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 10 5.0 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Mets Apr. 4 6.0 5 0 0 3 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 24 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI.

He's slashing .258/.343/.559 on the year.

Tellez has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .222/.328/.398 so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

