Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Brewers on May 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 28 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and nine RBI.
- He has a .275/.385/.431 slash line so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has 32 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI.
- He has a .299/.370/.449 slash line on the year.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Miley Stats
- The Brewers' Wade Miley (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Miley has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 24 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI.
- He's slashing .258/.343/.559 on the year.
- Tellez has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .222/.328/.398 so far this season.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
