Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) and the Colorado Rockies (11-20) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM on May 4.

The Brewers will look to Wade Miley (3-1) against the Rockies and Connor Seabold.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Rockies have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Colorado has won six of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging four runs per game (125 total), Colorado is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule