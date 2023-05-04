The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (hitting .304 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .222.

In eight of 19 games this season, Moustakas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Moustakas has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

