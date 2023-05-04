Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Thursday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have +160 odds on the moneyline against the favored Maple Leafs (-190).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs have a 50-21-11 record overall, with an 11-11-22 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Toronto has 55 points (23-4-9) in the 36 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).
- Toronto has finished 7-11-4 in the 22 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 18 points).
- The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals 60 times, and are 47-8-5 in those games (to record 99 points).
- In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-12-6 to record 50 points.
- In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-14-5 (69 points).
- The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-6 in those contests (48 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Panthers registered only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).
- Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Panthers have earned 94 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 36 games and registered 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 18-11-3 to record 39 points.
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|12th
|32
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
