After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.

Profar has had a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

