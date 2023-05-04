Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Brian Serven returns to action for the Colorado Rockies versus Wade Miley and the Milwaukee BrewersMay 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 4 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Serven? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
Brian Serven At The Plate
- Serven is batting .143 with a double.
- In three of nine games this year, Serven got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Serven has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.