Brian Serven returns to action for the Colorado Rockies versus Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 4 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brian Serven At The Plate

Serven is batting .143 with a double.

In three of nine games this year, Serven got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Serven has an RBI in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

