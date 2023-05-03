The Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) visit the Colorado Rockies (10-20) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

During six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Freeland has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

The Brewers will send Lauer (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Tuesday, April 25 in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.19 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

