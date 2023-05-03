How to Watch the Rockies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 24 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
- In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
