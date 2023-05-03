Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Wednesday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Mitch Keller toeing the rubber for the Pirates, and Shane McClanahan getting the call for the Rays.

Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the calendar for May 3.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mets at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

NYM: Lucchesi DET: Wentz 2 (12.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.1 IP) 2.19 ERA 6.45 8.8 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Tigers

NYM Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (2-2) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

ARI: Pfaadt TEX: Heaney 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.2 IP) - ERA 4.38 - K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (1-5) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

SF: Webb HOU: Valdez 6 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (39 IP) 4.82 ERA 2.54 10.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -175

-175 SF Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (1-3) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo (2-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.

CIN: Cessa SD: Lugo 5 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.2 IP) 9.55 ERA 3.58 3.7 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -250

-250 CIN Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers on Wednesday.

PHI: Nola LAD: TBD 6 (36.1 IP) Games/IP - 4.46 ERA - 6.9 K/9 -

Pirates at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to McClanahan (5-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.

PIT: Keller TB: McClanahan 6 (35.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (34 IP) 3.53 ERA 2.12 10.1 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 7 runs

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (1-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ATL: Wright MIA: Garrett 4 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (22 IP) 4.86 ERA 2.45 9.2 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

CLE: Bieber NYY: Schmidt 6 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (25 IP) 3.11 ERA 6.84 6.2 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees

CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 NYY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

CHC: Stroman WSH: Irvin 6 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.29 ERA - 8.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals

CHC Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-1) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Nick Pivetta (1-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

TOR: Manoah BOS: Pivetta 6 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.2 IP) 4.88 ERA 5.11 8.0 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (0-0) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (2-1) when the teams face off Wednesday.

MIN: Varland CHW: Cease 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.1 IP) - ERA 4.15 - K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-0) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Zack Greinke (0-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

BAL: Gibson KC: Greinke 6 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (31 IP) 3.93 ERA 6.10 7.1 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Royals

BAL Odds to Win: -155

-155 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-0) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

LAA: Ohtani STL: Mikolas 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.2 IP) 1.85 ERA 5.97 12.2 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Cardinals

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Brewers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (2-3) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

MIL: Lauer COL: Freeland 5 (26 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.1 IP) 5.19 ERA 4.32 8.0 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rockies

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 COL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 12 runs

Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (0-2) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

SEA: Gilbert OAK: Sears 5 (27.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 4.23 ERA 6.23 11.1 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics

SEA Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

