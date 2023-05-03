Elias Diaz -- hitting .324 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 29 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including eight multi-hit games (29.6%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings