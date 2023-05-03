Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8)
|217
|-350
|+290
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|217.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|217
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|216.5
|-475
|+380
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
- These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than the total for this contest.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-120
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-120
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|+100
|14.9
|Derrick White
|12.5
|-115
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-115
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.