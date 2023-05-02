On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .230.

McMahon has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (35.7%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings