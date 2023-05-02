Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Rockies have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (115 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-1
|Ryan Feltner vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|German Márquez vs Tanner Bibee
|April 28
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Merrill Kelly
|April 29
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Noah Davis vs Tommy Henry
|April 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|May 2
|Brewers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Freddy Peralta
|May 3
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
