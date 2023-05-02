Jurickson Profar -- hitting .211 with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .219 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), with more than one hit four times (16.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
