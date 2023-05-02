The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .214 with a double.
  • In seven of 16 games this season, Castro has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
  • In five games this season (31.3%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (3-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
