The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .214 with a double.

In seven of 16 games this season, Castro has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.

In five games this season (31.3%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

