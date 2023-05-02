Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .321 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).

In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with two or more RBI three times (11.5%).

In eight games this season (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

