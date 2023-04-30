How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.
- Fueled by 75 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 23rd in MLB with a .367 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 103 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.38 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.490 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (1-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In five starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Cal Quantrill
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Eric Lauer
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Freddy Peralta
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
