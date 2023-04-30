Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.

Fueled by 75 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 23rd in MLB with a .367 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 103 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Rockies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.38 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.490 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (1-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Eric Lauer 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Freddy Peralta 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Noah Davis Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/6/2023 Mets - Away - -

