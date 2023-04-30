Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the final of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The total is 12 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -125 +105 12 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (28.6%) in those games.
  • Colorado is 6-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 28 games with a total.
  • The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-9 5-11 3-7 5-13 5-14 3-6

