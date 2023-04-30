Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 30, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .220.
- In seven of 17 games this year, Moustakas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
