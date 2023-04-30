On Sunday, Kris Bryant (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 85th in slugging.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 20 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this year.

In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

