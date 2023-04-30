Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple and five walks.
- In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%), Tovar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
- Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in nine of 25 games so far this season.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
