On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple and five walks.

In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%), Tovar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.

Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in nine of 25 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings