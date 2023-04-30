Cale Makar will be on the ice Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Makar? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 60 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 26:22 on the ice per game.

Makar has scored a goal in a game 16 times this season over 60 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 43 of 60 games this season, Makar has recorded a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 37 of 60 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

Makar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Makar Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 60 Games 12 66 Points 11 17 Goals 4 49 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.