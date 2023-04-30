Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30 features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Avalanche are favored (-210) in this decisive game against the Kraken (+180).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 63.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (42-24).

Colorado has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 67.7%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 223 goals to rank ninth.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

