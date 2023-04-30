The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Trejo has recorded at least one hit in nine of 22 games (40.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
