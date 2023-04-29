On Saturday, April 29 at 8:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) visit the Colorado Rockies (8-19) at Coors Field. Tommy Henry will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Noah Davis will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies -105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is listed at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rockies and Diamondbacks game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Charlie Blackmon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored six times and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious six times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+105) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+120) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.