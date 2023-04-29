Saturday's playoff slate includes the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS. The Oilers lead the series 3-2.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/25/2023 Oilers Kings 6-3 EDM
4/23/2023 Kings Oilers 5-4 (F/OT) EDM
4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA
4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM
4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
  • The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Kings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Kings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9%
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4%
Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

