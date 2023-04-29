Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 12.5 (-118) 8.5 (-149) 1.5 (+155)

The 25.5 point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Jokic has connected on 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+110) 2.5 (-175)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-128) 6.5 (+110) 2.5 (+130) 0.5 (-120)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-128) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-167)

Ayton's 18 points per game are 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Ayton averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)

Saturday's over/under for Devin Booker is 30.5 points. That's 2.7 more than his season average of 27.8.

Booker has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Booker has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

