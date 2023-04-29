Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has a record of 39-12, a 76.5% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
- Denver owns a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|28-24
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|10-9
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
