The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Suns 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3)

Nuggets (- 3) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 3 or more (40%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

