Nicolai Hojgaard is in 32nd place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to wager on Nicolai Hojgaard at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hojgaard has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

Hojgaard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hojgaard has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 29 -8 244 0 4 1 1 $505,778

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Hojgaard finished 32nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,456 yards this week, 161 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Hojgaard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,410 yards, while Vidanta Vallarta will be 7,456 yards this week.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Hojgaard shot better than 50% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Hojgaard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hojgaard did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.0).

Hojgaard's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent outing, Hojgaard's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Hojgaard ended the Valero Texas Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hojgaard bettered the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hojgaard's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

