Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Porter posted eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 112-109 win against the Timberwolves.

We're going to examine Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 17.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA 24.5 23.9 25.6 PR 23.5 22.9 24.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

