Tony Finau is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta after two rounds of play.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Third Round Information

Start Time: 10:38 AM ET

10:38 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Mexico Open at Vidanta Best Odds to Win

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: -100

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 4th Round 2 64 -7 8 1 1st

Brandon Wu

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +600

Wu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 7 2 9th Round 2 64 -7 8 1 1st

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 12:06 PM ET

12:06 PM ET Current Rank: 12th (-7)

12th (-7) Odds to Win: +700

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 14th Round 2 68 -3 5 2 26th

Erik Van Rooyen

Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +900

Van Rooyen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 6 1 2nd Round 2 66 -5 7 2 7th

Will Gordon

Tee Time: 12:39 PM ET

12:39 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-9)

4th (-9) Odds to Win: +2000

Gordon Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 0 14th Round 2 66 -5 6 1 7th

Mexico Open at Vidanta Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Akshay Bhatia 4th (-9) +2500 Eric Cole 4th (-9) +2800 Andrew Putnam 4th (-9) +2800 Ben Martin 9th (-8) +4500 Beau Hossler 12th (-7) +4500 Austin Smotherman 4th (-9) +5000 Cameron Champ 9th (-8) +5000 Taylor Pendrith 12th (-7) +6000 Jimmy Walker 9th (-8) +6000 Stephan Jaeger 19th (-6) +9000

