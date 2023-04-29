After batting .212 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has five doubles and five walks while hitting .198.
  • This season, Tovar has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.