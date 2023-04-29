Austin Cook is in 19th place, with a score of -6, following the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to place a wager on Austin Cook at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Cook Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has shot better than par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cook has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -7 266 0 13 0 0 $593,715

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Cook's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 19th.

Cook has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Cook finished 19th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Vidanta Vallarta is set for a longer 7,456 yards.

The average course Cook has played i the last year (7,269 yards) is 187 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Cook was better than only 12% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Cook failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Cook carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Cook's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that last tournament, Cook's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Cook ended the Valero Texas Open without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Cook Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Cook's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.