On Saturday, Alan Trejo (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .208 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Henry (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.