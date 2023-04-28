Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 24 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI.

He has a slash line of .276/.394/.414 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 29 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.

He has a .312/.379/.452 slash line so far this year.

Bryant takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4 vs. Dodgers Apr. 6 5.2 6 4 4 4 4 at Dodgers Mar. 31 3.2 3 0 0 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI (29 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .322/.384/.578 slash line so far this year.

Carroll will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .387 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and six RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.303/.441 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.