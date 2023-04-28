On Friday, April 28, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (8-18) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rockies have +105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1 (80%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 6-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

