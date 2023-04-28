Nathan MacKinnon will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Does a wager on MacKinnon intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -115)

1.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -159)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +27).

In 35 of 71 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 59 of 71 games this season, MacKinnon has recorded a point, and 38 of those games included multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in 48 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

MacKinnon's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 61.4% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 71 Games 10 111 Points 8 42 Goals 4 69 Assists 4

