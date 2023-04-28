The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant and his .528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .452, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Bryant has had a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings