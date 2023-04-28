Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .192 with five doubles and five walks.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 23 games this year.
- In six games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
