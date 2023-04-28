Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 94th in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
