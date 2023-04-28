C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .221 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|15
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).
