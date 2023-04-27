The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.
  • Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
  • The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
  • Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total eight times.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39
Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

