As they go for the series sweep, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-17) will square off with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (2-1, 4.41 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won seven out of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Guardians went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

