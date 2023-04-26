Rockies vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
The favored Guardians have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 25 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|5-10
|3-6
|5-11
|5-12
|3-5
