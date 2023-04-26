Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -135)

1.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -204)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).

In 34 of 71 games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 58 of 71 games this year, MacKinnon has recorded a point, and 37 of those games included multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in 47 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

The implied probability that MacKinnon goes over his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 67.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 71 Games 9 111 Points 6 42 Goals 3 69 Assists 3

