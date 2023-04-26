The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 102-93 win over the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Randle put up seven points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Randle's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 25.1 20.3 Rebounds 7.5 10.0 6.3 Assists 2.5 4.1 3.1 PRA 32.5 39.2 29.7 PR -- 35.1 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.3



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Randle has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 19.5% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Randle is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.0.

Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 23.0 assists per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 27 7 2 1 0 1 0 4/21/2023 33 11 8 3 2 0 1 4/18/2023 33 22 8 1 3 0 1 4/15/2023 34 19 10 4 3 0 2 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

