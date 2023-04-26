Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Serven -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Brian Serven At The Plate
- Serven is batting .167 with a double.
- Serven has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Serven has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
